IISER scientist develops new riot control system

A scientist at the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) developed a riot control system which will not only help the security forces to disperse the protesters, but also to identify them. The new system called- Indigenous Non-firearm Shock and Awe System (INSAS), will also give a shock to the protesters, which will propel them to flee the protest spot.

Dr Samrat Ghosh, who developed the system said that it is a compact non-fire based prototype for controlling violent mob, arsonists and anarchists from damaging public property by propelling blunt headed rubber projectiles and not pellets as used presently by law enforcement agencies.

He added that the system has been named INSAS and it can be deployed at troubled spots across India, as it will not cause grievous injuries, like rubber pellets, but will put the violent mob on their back foot from the impact they experience.

“It shoots a blunt shaped rubber projectile loaded with an indelible ink. On impact, it does not cause grievous injury as in the case of rubber pellets. But it will definitely cause some inconvenience to the perpetrators,” said Dr Ghosh, while explaining the workings of INSAS.

Speaking on how the new system will help in identifying protesters, Dr Ghosh said that the perpetrators who come in contact with the rubber projectile will be stained with an indelible ink, which would help the law enforcement agencies to track them later. He said, “It will be easy for the security forces to identify the troublemakers, as the stains of indelible ink will remain on the perpetrator’s body and clothes for at least 20 days.”

Speaking further, Dr Ghosh said that the system will also cause negligible injuries to the perpetrators. “When the perpetrators are hit with the rubber bullet, they will be shocked and will not be able to flee from the spot easily. It will also help in catching the protesters on the spot,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

PGI receives award for best lung cancer care

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) received the best International Association for Study of Lung Cancer- Cancer Care Team Award 2019 at the World Lung Cancer Conference in Barcelona, Spain Saturday.

“PGI received the best lung cancer care award chosen by the world body for Asia and Rest of World region. The institute was rated the overall best in the world regarding cancer care. Prof D Behera, Dr Navneet Singh and Dr Amanjit Bal received the award on behalf of the team on September 7,” said a release by PGI.

“Dr Navneet Singh and Dr KT Prasad are the other two faculty members of the Pulmonary Medicine Department and students of Prof Behera, who now actively manage the lung cancer cases… This is a great achievement of the Thoracic Oncology Group of PGI and the Institute as a whole,” the release further said. (ENS)