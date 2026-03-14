IGPL Invitational Chandigarh Gaganjeet Bhullar defends title, Varun Parikh finishes second

Multiple international titles winner Gaganjeet Bhullar defended his IGPL Invitational Chandigarh title with a three-shot win over Varun Parikh in the 2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh played at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Bhullar, who emerged as the winner in the last edition of the IGPL Invitational title at Chandigarh, carded a third and final round score of four-under-68 to finish on an overall score of 11-under-205 to claim the title. Over the three rounds, Bhullar just had one bogey.

Bhullar, who had carded scores of four-under-68 and three-under-69 in the first and second rounds, respectively, sank a birdie on the front nine before sinking three birdies on the back-nine to finish with a final round score of four-under-68 and overall score of 11-under-205.