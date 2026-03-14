IGPL Invitational Chandigarh Gaganjeet Bhullar defends title, Varun Parikh finishes second

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Multiple international titles winner Gaganjeet Bhullar defended his IGPL Invitational Chandigarh title with a three-shot win over Varun Parikh in the 2026 IGPL Invitational Chandigarh played at Chandigarh Golf Club.
Bhullar, who emerged as the winner in the last edition of the IGPL Invitational title at Chandigarh, carded a third and final round score of four-under-68 to finish on an overall score of 11-under-205 to claim the title. Over the three rounds, Bhullar just had one bogey.
Bhullar, who had carded scores of four-under-68 and three-under-69 in the first and second rounds, respectively, sank a birdie on the front nine before sinking three birdies on the back-nine to finish with a final round score of four-under-68 and overall score of 11-under-205.
“A win is always most satisfying, and I try to stay focused at all times. I love this course; this is my home course. A win is always most satisfying, and I try to stay focused at all times,” Bhullar, a Kapurthala native who lives in Chandigarh, said.
Bhullar’s family was also present on the occasion. IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, too, heaped praise on Bhullar for his win.
Varun Parikh finished second after he carded a final round score of two-under-70 to finish with an overall score of eight-under 208. Parikh had carded the opening round score of one-under-71 before he carded a second round score of five-under-67. Sachin Baisoya finished tied third along with Manav Shah with an overall score of seven-under-209. Overnight leader Aman Raj carded a final round score of five-under-77 to finish with an overall score of six-under210. Varun Chopra finished with an overall score of five-under-211.
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