IGP Pushpendra Kumar, Inspector Jasbir Singh receive President’s Police medal; 25 Chandigarh cops get Administrator’s medal

On the occasion of Republic Day 2026, the President of India has approved the conferment of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on three Chandigarh Police personnel, while the Administrator, Chandigarh, has announced the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Service for 25 other officers and personnel in recognition of their exemplary service.
Among the recipients of the President’s Police Medal is Pushpendra Kumar, IPS, a 2006-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, who is currently serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), UT Chandigarh. During his career, he has held several key positions in the Delhi Police, including postings as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police (Prime Minister’s Security) and Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range. He has also served in the Traffic and Vigilance Units, besides a Central deputation in the Ministry of Defence. The medal recognises his sustained leadership and administrative and operational contributions to policing.
The President’s Police Medal has also been awarded to Inspector Jasbir Singh, currently posted as SHO, Police Station Maloya, for his dedication, courage and distinguished service. During his tenure, he has led an aggressive drive against drug trafficking, taking effective action against narcotics peddlers and playing a key role in strengthening law and order in his area.
A Head Constable, Surinder Pal has also been honoured with the President’s Police Medal for his consistent performance and commitment to duty.
The Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Inspector Jaspal Singh (Incharge, District Crime Cell), SI Parmod Kumar (In-charge PP-Lake), ASI Vijay Kumar (PS-Crime) and ASI Yash Paul Dhiman (IGP Residence).
The Administrator’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been conferred on Inspector Vijender Kumar, SI Gursahib Singh, SI Bhupinder Singh, SI Sudesh Kumar, ASI Indu Bala, ASI Rakesh Kumar, ASI Ashwani Kumar, ASI Varinder Chauhan, woman ASI Ritu Rani, woman Head Constable Sunil Kumari, woman Head Constable Jaswinder Kaur, Head Constable Jaswinder Singh, woman Head Constable Rekha Chauhan, Head Constable Manoj Kumar, Senior Constable Amit Kumar, Constable Sumanjeet Singh, Constable Rakesh (PS-Maloya), Constable Arvind Kumar Taxak, Constable Amandeep Walia, Constable Rakesh (PS-03) and Constable Sandeep Kumar (PP-PGI).
