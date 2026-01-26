IGP Pushpendra Kumar, Inspector Jasbir Singh receive President’s Police medal; 25 Chandigarh cops get Administrator’s medal

On Republic Day 2026, three Chandigarh Police personnel received the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, while 25 others were awarded the Administrator’s Police Medal. (File photo)

On the occasion of Republic Day 2026, the President of India has approved the conferment of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service on three Chandigarh Police personnel, while the Administrator, Chandigarh, has announced the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished and Meritorious Service for 25 other officers and personnel in recognition of their exemplary service.

Among the recipients of the President’s Police Medal is Pushpendra Kumar, IPS, a 2006-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, who is currently serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), UT Chandigarh. During his career, he has held several key positions in the Delhi Police, including postings as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police (Prime Minister’s Security) and Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range. He has also served in the Traffic and Vigilance Units, besides a Central deputation in the Ministry of Defence. The medal recognises his sustained leadership and administrative and operational contributions to policing.