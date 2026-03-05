Ignored for Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma takes swipe at high command, says being punished for telling truth

Ignored by the Congress for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, senior leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma took a swipe at the party high command saying that “speaking the truth is often considered a punishable crime in politics”. Anand Sharma’s reaction came hours after the Congress, in a surprise move, named party’s Kangra district unit chief Anurag Sharma for the biennial election.

Anurag Sharma, hailing from Baijnath in Kangra district and said to be very close to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, filed his nomination papers and is likely to be elected unanimously as the opposition BJP has not fielded any candidate. Thursday was the last day for filing nominations.

Anurag’s candidature came as a surprise to many, including Anand Sharma, who were vying for the Congress ticket and were among the front-runners.

Asked whether he was disappointed, Anand Sharma, told news agency ANI, “Those who make the decision have the authority, and only they can explain…One thing I can say having seen the era of Indira (Gandhi) ji, having worked very closely with Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia ji, Dr Manmohan Singh, now I feel that self respect is expensive. There is price to pay and speaking truth has become a punishable political crime”.

He further said that he will “never complain to the high command” on being overlooked for the Rajya Sabha election, “but nobody will deter Anand Sharma from speaking the truth”.

“Self-respect is the most important thing for Anand Sharma. I will not say that I am unhappy but I will say that self respect is the most expensive in politics for which someone has to pay a great price”.

Repeated calls to Anand Sharma, who had reached Shimla Wednesday night, went unanswered. He also didn’t reply to the text and WhatsApp messages.

A senior party leader close to Anand Sharma said that he had been given hints that he could be given the ticket as all MLAs including CM Sukhu had advocated that the candidate should be from the Himachal Pradesh and not an outsider.

“A senior leader had said that the party candidate would be ‘A. Sharma’. He had not disclosed that it would be Anurag Sharma,” another party leader said while requesting not to be named.

The leader added, “The shadow of G-23 and his March 2024 letter to the high command on the issue of national caste census is still haunting Anand Sharma”.

Incidentally, the Congress had fielded Anand Sharma from Kangra Lok Sabha seat during the 2024 general elections, which he lost to the BJP. It was first time that Anand Sharma had contested Lok Sabha election. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in April 1984 and had remained a member of the Upper House of Parliament for four terms.

The decision to field Anand Sharma in the Lok Sabha elections had come a month after he wrote to party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning the party’s aggressive campaign pitch for holding a caste census. Then also, he had been upset with the leadership for not fielding him from Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha elections.