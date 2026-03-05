Ignored for Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma takes swipe at high command, says being punished for telling truth

Ignored by the Congress for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, senior leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma took a swipe at the party high command saying that “speaking the truth is often considered a punishable crime in politics”. Anand Sharma’s reaction came hours after the Congress, in a surprise move, named […]

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Mar 5, 2026 10:27 PM IST
Shimla: Congress candidate Anand Sharma, second from left, files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders, in Shimla, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_05_2026_000265B)Congress candidate Anurag Sharma, second from left, files his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders, in Shimla, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Ignored by the Congress for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, senior leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma took a swipe at the party high command saying that “speaking the truth is often considered a punishable crime in politics”. Anand Sharma’s reaction came hours after the Congress, in a surprise move, named party’s Kangra district unit chief Anurag Sharma for the biennial election.

Anurag Sharma, hailing from Baijnath in Kangra district and said to be very close to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, filed his nomination papers and is likely to be elected unanimously as the opposition BJP has not fielded any candidate. Thursday was the last day for filing nominations.

Anurag’s candidature came as a surprise to many, including Anand Sharma, who were vying for the Congress ticket and were among the front-runners.

Asked whether he was disappointed, Anand Sharma, told news agency ANI, “Those who make the decision have the authority, and only they can explain…One thing I can say having seen the era of Indira (Gandhi) ji, having worked very closely with Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia ji, Dr Manmohan Singh, now I feel that self respect is expensive. There is price to pay and speaking truth has become a punishable political crime”.

He further said that he will “never complain to the high command” on being overlooked for the Rajya Sabha election, “but nobody will deter Anand Sharma from speaking the truth”.

“Self-respect is the most important thing for Anand Sharma. I will not say that I am unhappy but I will say that self respect is the most expensive in politics for which someone has to pay a great price”.

Repeated calls to Anand Sharma, who had reached Shimla Wednesday night, went unanswered. He also didn’t reply to the text and WhatsApp messages.

A senior party leader close to Anand Sharma said that he had been given hints that he could be given the ticket as all MLAs including CM Sukhu had advocated that the candidate should be from the Himachal Pradesh and not an outsider.

“A senior leader had said that the party candidate would be ‘A. Sharma’. He had not disclosed that it would be Anurag Sharma,” another party leader said while requesting not to be named.

The leader added, “The shadow of G-23 and his March 2024 letter to the high command on the issue of national caste census is still haunting Anand Sharma”.

Incidentally, the Congress had fielded Anand Sharma from Kangra Lok Sabha seat during the 2024 general elections, which he lost to the BJP. It was first time that Anand Sharma had contested Lok Sabha election. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in April 1984 and had remained a member of the Upper House of Parliament for four terms.

The decision to field Anand Sharma in the Lok Sabha elections had come a month after he wrote to party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning the party’s aggressive campaign pitch for holding a caste census. Then also, he had been upset with the leadership for not fielding him from Himachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

