If possible frame policy to decide parole on the spot: HC to Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab Home Department to consider framing a policy for deciding parole on the spot.

The bench of Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice Karamjit Singh was hearing the petition filed by Rajvir Singh alias Raja, who has approached HC over being aggrieved by the delay in deciding his parole plea.

Advocate J S Thakur, counsel for the petitioner, contended before the HC that the parole application dated December 16 last year was pending with the authorities as decision was yet to be taken.

A notice was issued to the state, over which the state counsel submitted that the matter needs to be examined.

Meanwhile, on a specific query being put to him, the counsel submitted that the authority that can decide the parole application is Deputy Commissioner. It can be examined whether after obtaining the police report, he can make a formal visit to the jail premises and decide the parole application at the spot.

The division bench after hearing to the argument held, “If it is possible to frame such a policy, the court shall be apprised on the next date of hearing by way of an affidavit of an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary, Department of Home”.

The HC also directed that the state counsel shall also apprise the court about the status report regarding the parole application filed by the petitioner. The matter has been adjourned to February 19, 2021.