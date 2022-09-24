scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

If Patna Sahib, Delhi can have gurdwara bodies, why can’t Haryana, asks Khattar

The CM said that he was hopeful that the entire Sikh sangat will now work in the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, and will do its best in the interest of society.

Members of Haryana Gurudwara bodies with Chief Minister Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express)

Terming recent Supreme Court verdict on Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) a victory
of Sikh bodies of the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday said “when a separate Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee can be formed for Patna Sahib and Delhi, then why the same cannot be done in Haryana?”.

“Several gurdwaras in the state certainly have a special connection with many of our Sikh gurus as they at some point of time had visited these historical gurdwaras,” he said. A delegation of HSGMC and other Sikh bodies from main gurdwaras across the state Friday called upon Khattar to thank him over the issue. Former president of the HSGMC Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who was also part of the delegation, has been stating that the current government led by
Khattar pursued the matter in the Supreme Court seriously.

The SC on Tuesday had upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management Act), 2014. The verdict has cleared the way for the HSGMC to control all gurdwaras in the state. Khattar said that the state government, while respecting the sentiments of the Sikhs, defended the formation of a separate gurdwara managing committee for Haryana in SC.

More from Chandigarh

The CM said that he was hopeful that the entire Sikh sangat will now work in the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, and will do its best in the interest of society.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 01:46:55 am
Next Story

Petroleum dealers’ group moves High Court against ‘road access fee’ demand

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement