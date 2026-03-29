If elected, SAD to transform Mohali region into financial hub, says Badal

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday outlined an ambitious roadmap to develop the Mohali-Zirakpur-Dera Bassi-New Chandigarh-Kharar belt into a major financial and infrastructure hub, drawing parallels with cities like Mumbai and Gurgaon, if the Shiromani Akali Dal forms the government in 2027.
Addressing a large gathering despite rain disruptions, Badal said the party plans to establish an IT hub, promote tourism projects, and set up an industrial base at Dera Bassi. “The entire region will be connected through a metro rail system, supported by upgraded road infrastructure and world-class solid waste management,” he said, adding that the project aims to create a modern metropolitan city near Chandigarh within five years. He also credited previous SAD governments for putting Mohali on the global map through the international airport and promised further expansion.
Targeting rivals, Badal alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress were working in tandem, citing their cooperation in Block Samiti elections at places like Baghapurana and Faridkot. He claimed this indicated a potential alliance for the 2027 Assembly polls aimed at sidelining SAD.
Criticising AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Badal accused him of misleading voters about welfare schemes. “People know these schemes were initiated by SAD, while the current government has reduced or discontinued benefits like pensions and scholarships,” he said, asserting that voters would reject such claims.
Badal also accepted demands raised by senior leader N K Sharma, promising projects such as a hospital at Zirakpur, canal water supply, a tourist site at Chhatbir, and a girls’ college at Lalru. He announced Sharma would hold the finance portfolio in a future SAD government.
Highlighting broader plans, Badal promised tubewell connections for all farmers, 12-hour daytime power supply, a World Skill University training one lakh youth annually, and interest-free loans of ₹10 lakh for young entrepreneurs. Welfare measures would include enhanced pensions of ₹3,100, ₹1 lakh Shagun assistance, free education up to graduation, and 75% subsidy for livestock ventures.
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