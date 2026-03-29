If elected, SAD to transform Mohali region into financial hub, says Badal

Badal also accepted demands raised by senior leader N K Sharma, promising projects such as a hospital at Zirakpur, canal water supply, a tourist site at Chhatbir, and a girls’ college at Lalru.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday outlined an ambitious roadmap to develop the Mohali-Zirakpur-Dera Bassi-New Chandigarh-Kharar belt into a major financial and infrastructure hub, drawing parallels with cities like Mumbai and Gurgaon, if the Shiromani Akali Dal forms the government in 2027.

Addressing a large gathering despite rain disruptions, Badal said the party plans to establish an IT hub, promote tourism projects, and set up an industrial base at Dera Bassi. “The entire region will be connected through a metro rail system, supported by upgraded road infrastructure and world-class solid waste management,” he said, adding that the project aims to create a modern metropolitan city near Chandigarh within five years. He also credited previous SAD governments for putting Mohali on the global map through the international airport and promised further expansion.