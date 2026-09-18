‘If anything happens to me’: BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu claims attack on convoy

Ravneet Singh Bittu's security peronnel apprehended one of three men who were allegedly behind the attack. (Express Photo)

Former Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu Friday alleged that his convoy was attacked by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Batala while he was travelling from Amritsar to Pathankot to join the BJP’s much-hyped anti-drug march.

Bittu also claimed eggs and stones were thrown at the vehicle in which he was travelling, and his security personnel apprehended three people allegedly linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He claimed they were carrying a black cloth and had been sent by Batala MLA Sherry Kalsi to prevent him from participating in the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.

“If anything happens to me, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the DGP Punjab will be held responsible for my safety and security,” he added, demanding an immediate investigation and adequate security for political leaders and workers.