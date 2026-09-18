‘If anything happens to me’: BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu claims attack on convoy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu Friday alleged that his convoy was attacked by unidentified persons in Punjab’s Batala while he was travelling from Amritsar to Pathankot to join the BJP’s much-hyped anti-drug march.
Bittu also claimed eggs and stones were thrown at the vehicle in which he was travelling, and his security personnel apprehended three people allegedly linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He claimed they were carrying a black cloth and had been sent by Batala MLA Sherry Kalsi to prevent him from participating in the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.
“If anything happens to me, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the DGP Punjab will be held responsible for my safety and security,” he added, demanding an immediate investigation and adequate security for political leaders and workers.
Earlier this week, a Punjab BJP delegation had met Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, and submitted the detailed route plan of the yatra, seeking adequate security and traffic arrangements.
Meanwhile, Bittu met Dr Mehtab Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, at a supporter’s house in Sheron Kalan village.
Earlier, the police asked him to lodge a complaint and said they would register a First Information Report (FIR) accordingly. But Bittu insisted that he would talk to the senior superintendent of police and would not leave until then. He also questioned security lapses leading to an attack on his convoy.
‘Unchecked mafia raj’
Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned the “cowardly” attack on the convoy of Bittu.
“This cowardly attack on the convoy of BJP leader @RavneetBittu in Pathankot, carried out at the behest of Guru Dokhi Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, is the dirtiest manifestation of ‘AAP’s’ panic, frustration, and dictatorial tendencies. Today in Punjab, the fear of the law has completely vanished, and an open ‘mafia raj’ is being run,” Chugh said in a post on X.
“When this incompetent and failed government can’t manage even an inch of the state’s Law and Order, now it is making this vile attempt to intimidate us through such petty antics and thuggery. This is living proof of that dismal law and order and unchecked mafia raj, where even a leader with Z-plus security isn’t safe—imagine how insecure and left to the mercy of God the common citizen of Punjab must be!” He added.
“Listen up, you deaf AAP government and its nurtured goons: such cowardly attacks and empty jackal howls won’t weaken the morale of our leaders and workers. If this nakedness and open mafia raj isn’t stopped immediately, we’ll deliver such a resounding slap in response that all their arrogance and senses will be brought back to earth!”
Earlier attacks
The allegation came a day after the Punjab BJP claimed that unidentified persons had attempted to vandalise the mini-truck prepared for the yatra near Jalandhar late Thursday. Sources said the flex sheet pasted on the vehicle displaying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin, and party slogans was torn.
On September 10, the BJP faced protests by AAP workers when its delegation was travelling to Toor Banzara village in Sangrur to meet the family of Gulzar Singh, who allegedly died by suicide on September 7. His death came a day after he questioned Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at a public grievance meeting about the availability of drugs in the village.
Meanwhile, the public rally at Ekta Sthal on the Punjab-Jammu border near Pathankot started as scheduled after BJP national president Nitin Nabin flagged off the 4,000-km Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram