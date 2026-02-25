IDFC First scam: Rs 100-crore trail tracked to firm owned by siblings

An FIR has also been registered against employees of IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and unidentified public servants in connection with the alleged fraud.

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Haryana is pursuing a Chandigarh-based woman and her brother after investigators probing the IDFC First Bank scam found “suspicious” transfers totalling nearly Rs 100 crore to a firm owned by them, The Indian Express has learnt.

Officials said that a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against the woman, while police are searching for her brother. Sources said another LOC has been issued for a former manager of IDFC First Bank’s Chandigarh branch.

“We are searching for the sister and brother as part of our investigation. The LOC has been issued to alert authorities at international airports and seaports to ensure they are not able to leave the country,” an official said.