IDFC First Bank’s Rs 590-crore fraud | Funds for SUV, family: Rs 1.25 crore traced to Haryana official

The ongoing investigations into the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud have revealed that a superintendent of the Haryana Development and Panchayat Department allegedly acted as a “middleman” between public servants and the arrested former bankers.

The accused superintendent, Naresh Bhuwani, was arrested on Saturday and is currently in six day police remand. Among those arrested earlier are Ribhav Rishi, a former branch manager at IDFC First Bank, and Abhay Kumar, a former relationship manager. Abhay’s wife, Swati Singla, and her brother, Abhishek Singla, are also on police remand. Investigations have shown that nearly Rs 300 crore was funnelled into the account of Swastik Desh Projects, a company owned by Swati and Abhishek.