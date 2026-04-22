IDFC First Bank scam: Key accused Ribhav Rishi sent to judicial custody

The CBI also said that over 200 suspicious and illegal transactions have come to light during the investigation into the IDFC First Bank scam. (file photo)

A Special CBI Court in Panchkula Wednesday sent Ribhav Rishi, one of the main accused in the IDFC First Bank scam, to judicial custody. The case involves alleged siphoning of Haryana government funds through shell companies and fraudulent banking transactions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, has alleged that the accused were part of a multi-layered network that created shell firms in names similar to government vendors and used them to divert public funds from official accounts.

According to the agency, the case was originally registered at the SV and ACB police station in Panchkula on February 23, and was later transferred to the CBI. The CBI subsequently re-registered the FIR under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).