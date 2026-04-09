Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank scam: Haryana suspends 2 IAS officers as vigilance probe intensifies

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The Haryana government on Thursday suspended two IAS officers, Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar, for their alleged role in the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank scam.
A 2012-batch officer, Ram Kumar Singh was recently reassigned as the municipal commissioner of Panchkula and currently serves as the special secretary in the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
A 2011-batch officer, Pardeep Kumar currently serves as the director of the state Transport Department. He was transferred to this position on November 30, 2025, from his previous role as member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.
The names of a few more IAS officers have reportedly surfaced in the ongoing investigations conducted by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti‑Corruption Bureau. The officers are likely to face action if their role is proven in the scam, sources said.
The prime accused in the IDFC First Bank fraud case created several fake firms and companies to illegally divert government funds into multiple bank accounts. Several accused, including bankers and Haryana government officials, have been arrested in the case.
Initial arrests included Ribhav Rishi, a former branch manager at IDFC First Bank, and Abhay Kumar, a former relationship manager. Abhay’s wife, Swati Singla, and her brother, Abhishek Singla, were also taken into custody.
Investigations revealed that nearly Rs 300 crore was allegedly funnelled into the account of Swastik Desh Projects, a company owned by Swati and Abhishek.
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