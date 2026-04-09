Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank scam: Haryana suspends 2 IAS officers as vigilance probe intensifies

The ED’s probe follows earlier complaints and forensic findings that pointed to discrepancies in the way government accounts were handled at the IDFC First Bank branch. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Haryana government on Thursday suspended two IAS officers, Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar, for their alleged role in the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank scam.

A 2012-batch officer, Ram Kumar Singh was recently reassigned as the municipal commissioner of Panchkula and currently serves as the special secretary in the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

A 2011-batch officer, Pardeep Kumar currently serves as the director of the state Transport Department. He was transferred to this position on November 30, 2025, from his previous role as member secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

The names of a few more IAS officers have reportedly surfaced in the ongoing investigations conducted by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti‑Corruption Bureau. The officers are likely to face action if their role is proven in the scam, sources said.