IDFC First Bank scam: Former bank manager, ex-employee among 4 held

The authorities had earlier issued a Look Out Circular against former bank manager Ribhav Rishi to prevent him from leaving the country.

Written by: Sukhbir Siwach
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 11:25 AM IST
idfc first bankSources said investigators have traced significant diversions of the Rs 590 crore deposited by various Haryana government departments in the bank. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
In the first arrests in the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud case, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) in Haryana has arrested four people, including a former bank manager and an ex-employee.

SV & ACB Director General A S Chawla confirmed that Ribhav Rishi, a former bank manager, Abhay Kumar, an ex-employee of the bank, and Chandigarh residents Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla were arrested at 6 pm on Tuesday.

This development marks a crucial step in unravelling the complex fraud, with investigators focusing on how the accused orchestrated the scheme and the extent of their involvement.

The arrests were made after the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against employees of IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and unidentified public servants on Monday in connection with the alleged fraud. The ACB has constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by a DSP-rank officer and supervised by an SP-rank officer to intensify the probe.

The FIR was lodged at the ACB’s Panchkula police station following a communication from Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. A senior officer confirmed that Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been invoked to probe the role of public servants. The FIR also cites provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

Sources said investigators have traced significant diversions of the Rs 590 crore deposited by various Haryana government departments in the bank.

