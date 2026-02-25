IDFC First Bank scam: Former bank manager, ex-employee among 4 held

Sources said investigators have traced significant diversions of the Rs 590 crore deposited by various Haryana government departments in the bank. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In the first arrests in the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud case, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) in Haryana has arrested four people, including a former bank manager and an ex-employee.

SV & ACB Director General A S Chawla confirmed that Ribhav Rishi, a former bank manager, Abhay Kumar, an ex-employee of the bank, and Chandigarh residents Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla were arrested at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The authorities had earlier issued a Look Out Circular against Rishi to prevent him from leaving the country. Investigators believe his role is central to the case, noting that he had resigned from the bank more than six months ago and is a resident of Panchkula.