Recovered Rs 578 crore from IDFC First Bank within 24 hours, Haryana CM Saini informs Assembly

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the state government has recovered Rs 556 crore and Rs 22 crore in interest from IDFC First Bank within 24 hours.
IDFC First Bank is currently undergoing investigation for an alleged Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government-linked accounts at its Chandigarh branch. The issue surfaced when a state department requested to close its account and discovered a discrepancy between its records and the bank’s actual balance.
Speaking after the Question Hour during the Budget Session, which concluded Tuesday, CM Saini said, “The bank has apprised us that only one branch of Chandigarh, in which four-five middle-level employees of the bank connived with certain people and executed this scam. The government will conduct a thorough probe into all this. Be it government officials, bank officials, or private entities, anybody found involved will not be spared at any cost. Stern action will be taken against all those found responsible.”
Saini further said that every penny of this money is the hard-earned money of 2.8 crore people of Haryana, and it should be spent on their welfare. “That is the promise and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the supreme watchman of this nation.”
Saini added that a committee has also been constituted to inquire into the matter, which will be headed by the finance secretary. “The committee will not only inquire into the lapses that led to this, but will also make recommendations on how to avoid such a situation in the future.”
Speaker Harvinder Kalyan urged the entire House to welcome the fact that the state government has recovered money from IDFC First Bank.
On Sunday, the bank revealed that it had detected a suspected fraud of approximately Rs 590 crore at its Chandigarh branch, linked to a cluster of accounts associated with the Haryana Government.
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the issue during Zero Hour of the Budget Session Monday.
Saini then said the government de-empanelled the bank on February 18. He also said the state government had asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Vigilance Department to conduct a “comprehensive investigation” into the alleged misappropriation of funds.
