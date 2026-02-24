Recovered Rs 578 crore from IDFC First Bank within 24 hours, Haryana CM Saini informs Assembly

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the state government has recovered Rs 556 crore and Rs 22 crore in interest from IDFC First Bank within 24 hours.

IDFC First Bank is currently undergoing investigation for an alleged Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government-linked accounts at its Chandigarh branch. The issue surfaced when a state department requested to close its account and discovered a discrepancy between its records and the bank’s actual balance.

Speaking after the Question Hour during the Budget Session, which concluded Tuesday, CM Saini said, “The bank has apprised us that only one branch of Chandigarh, in which four-five middle-level employees of the bank connived with certain people and executed this scam. The government will conduct a thorough probe into all this. Be it government officials, bank officials, or private entities, anybody found involved will not be spared at any cost. Stern action will be taken against all those found responsible.”