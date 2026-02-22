IDFC FIRST Bank probes Rs 590-crore ‘discrepancies’ in Haryana govt accounts

According to IDFC First Bank, the matter is confined to a specific group of government-linked accounts and does not extend to other customers. (File photo)

IDFC FIRST Bank has reported unauthorised and fraudulent activities allegedly carried out by certain employees at a branch in Chandigarh. The total money still being checked and matched at the branch is about Rs 590 crore. The bank has filed a police complaint, suspended four employees, and is preparing to file additional complaints with law enforcement agencies.

The bank said in a statement that “unauthorised and fraudulent activities have been carried out by certain employees at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts and potentially involving other individuals/entities/ counterparties”.

In a communication to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank said on Saturday that it had identified an incident involving unauthorised and fraudulent activities by certain employees at the branch and “potentially involving other individuals/entities/counterparties”.