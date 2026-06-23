CBI arrests senior IAS officer in Haryana’s multi-crore IDFC First Bank fund fraud case

According to the CBI, Pankaj Agarwal (left), who was then Principal Secretary of the School Education and Agriculture departments, was arrested following the collection of incriminating evidence during the investigation. (Source: Instagram)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal in connection with the alleged misappropriation of government funds from accounts of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) maintained at the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh.

Aggarwal, who was then Principal Secretary of the School Education and Agriculture departments, was arrested on June 22 and is being produced before a court on Tuesday.

The case was taken over by the CBI on a reference from the Haryana Government. According to the agency, its investigation found that accounts of the two departments were opened in violation of Haryana Finance Department guidelines and that funds were subsequently transferred to these accounts beyond prescribed limits.