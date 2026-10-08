Rs 504 crore fraud: CBI seeks nod to prosecute 5 Haryana IAS officers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought prosecution sanction against five IAS officers and a former IAS officer in the Rs 504 crore IDFC First Bank fraud case, which allegedly involved the illegal diversion of government funds and a trail of favours for senior Haryana bureaucrats.

A senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express on Thursday that the investigating agency has sought sanction for prosecution under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, a mandatory legal requirement before a court can start proceedings against a public servant. Another Haryana officer said the file has been under examination for nearly 15 days.

According to the central agency, public servants, in connivance with officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, allegedly illegally diverted funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments and public bodies from empanelled banks to selected branches of the two banks.

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The IAS officers against whom prosecution sanction has been sought are Vineet Garg, a 1991-batch officer considered one of the state’s most senior bureaucrats; Pankaj Agarwal from the 2000 batch; Mohammad Shayin from the 2002 batch; and Saket Kumar, a 2005-batch IAS officer. R K Singh, a 2012-batch officer who had been promoted from the Haryana Civil Services, is already under suspension.

While seeking prosecution sanction, official sources said, the CBI has submitted a copy of the chargesheet to the Haryana government, detailing the alleged role of the accused IAS officers.

Also Read | CBI chargesheets 5 Haryana IAS officers in Rs 504-cr IDFC First Bank fraud case

Vineet Garg: Okayed several deposits with IDFC FIRST Bank

The CBI has accused Vineet Garg of allegedly joining a criminal conspiracy with Ribhav Rishi, then branch manager of IDFC FIRST Bank’s Sector 32 branch, and others to dishonestly misappropriate funds belonging to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). The CBI has described Rishi as the alleged “principal architect and mastermind of the fraud”.

According to the CBI, for nearly four months before Grag became chairman of the Board in December 2024, IDFC First Bank competed for the Board’s deposits but did not receive any fixed deposits. Garg took charge as chairman on December 2, 2024. According to the CBI, after this, he approved six deposits with IDFC First Bank and, on one occasion, overruled the member secretary’s recommendation for another bank and gave IDFC First Bank an additional Rs 25 crore.

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Despite dealing with a file where the finance department had refused to approve accounts that had been opened without its permission, the CBI alleged, Garg remained silent when the Board’s accounts were opened in the same manner.

As per the CBI, Garg approved several deposits with IDFC First Bank: Rs 50 crore on March 8, 2025; Rs 17.90 crore on March 27, 2025; Rs 37.78 crore on July 2, 2025; Rs 8 crore in a savings account on October 1, 2025; Rs 50 crore on October 24, 2025; and Rs 45.74 crore on January 22, 2026. The bank’s deposit limit was only Rs 50 crore, yet multiple deposits were approved with it.

In the fifth investment cycle on October 24, 2025, the then member secretary had recommended placing Rs 25 crore with IndusInd Bank and Rs 25 crore with IDFC First Bank. However, Garg “struck it out” and directed that the entire Rs 50 crore be placed with IDFC First Bank, according to the CBI.

This increased IDFC First Bank’s exposure in that cycle to Rs 50 crore and its total exposure to Rs 163.68 crore, which was more than three times the Rs 50 crore limit prescribed for a newly empanelled bank. This was done even though Bandhan Bank had offered a higher interest rate, which was clearly recorded in the file, the CBI claimed.

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Saket Kumar: Accused of giving oral orders to deposit funds

The CBI has accused Saket Kumar, the then commissioner of development and panchayats department, for allegedly joining a criminal conspiracy with Rishi and others to dishonestly misappropriate funds meant for the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

According to the CBI, Kumar had administrative control over the accounts in which the scheme funds were kept and allegedly allowed the funds to be misappropriated. He selected two banks on the basis of an oral instruction and deliberately avoided putting the decision in writing, the CBI has claimed. Kumar also marked the file seeking approval for the choice of bank only as “Seen” and allowed the accounts to be opened without quotations or approval from the finance department, the central agency said.

The CBI said that Kumar further allowed Rs 75 crore to be transferred into these accounts even though no work under the scheme had been approved and no payment was due. When he came to know about the fraud in the last week of December 2025, he allegedly closed and settled the accounts instead of reporting the matter, resulting in “disposing of” documents that could have been used as evidence.

Kumar also allegedly helped the accused bank officials commit the offences. The CBI said that “by using corrupt and illegal means and abusing his position as a public servant, he allegedly allowed others to convert the government funds under his control, causing financial loss to the department, of which only Rs 1.27 crore was recovered”.

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Pankaj Agarwal: Allegeldy downplayed fraud, did not allow FIR

The CBI investigation alleged that Pankaj Agarwal, the then principal secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, played a key role in the alleged fraud involving the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board.

According to the CBI, on July 1, 2025, Agarwal introduced Rishi to Rajesh Sangwan, the Controller of Finance and Accounts of the Board, even before any proposal to open an account with IDFC First Bank had been made by the department. The CBI alleged that on Agarwal’s direction, an account was later opened with IDFC First Bank instead of other empanelled banks.

When a Rs 10 crore fraudulent debit was discovered in February 2026, Sangwan first approached Agarwal. Instead of directing him to report the matter to the bank, finance department or investigating agencies, Agarwal allegedly downplayed the fraud and did not allow a complaint to be filed, even after Mukesh Ahuja, another IAS officer who was serving as the chief administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, proposed registering an FIR.

The CBI further alleged that Agarwal received illegal gratification from persons connected with Rishi, including an escort arranged at Hotel Wyndham, Mohali, on January 10, 2026.

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According to the CBI, Agarwal’s introduction of the banker, his role in opening the IDFC First Bank account, his alleged suppression of the fraud, and his alleged receipt of illegal gratification together indicate a continuing criminal conspiracy and abuse of his official position.

Agarwal was arrested in June and subsequently suspended.

Mohammad Shayin: Got undue benefit of Rs 1.67 lakh?

The CBI has alleged that Mohammad Shayin, the then MD of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), received an undue benefit of Rs 1.67 lakh from Rishi. Shayin allegedly knew that the expenses incurred for him were being paid by the same bank that held HPGCL’s funds under his control. The alleged benefit was received while the financial transactions were ongoing.

According to the CBI, the benefit allegedly continued even after Shayin moved to the finance department, where he allegedly removed the restriction on placing government funds with IDFC First Bank. The CBI has said that the close timing between the alleged benefit and Shayin’s official actions is relevant to determining his motive and state of mind.

According to the CBI, Shayin and other officials allegedly prematurely broke an active and profitable fixed deposit that was earning interest, solely to transfer the money from IndusInd Bank to IDFC First Bank’s Sector-32 branch in Chandigarh.

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Also Read | IDFC First Bank scam: CBI arrests Haryana IAS officer Pradeep Kumar on day of superannuation

R K Singh: Accused of misappropriating civic body funds

The CBI has alleged that IAS officer R K Singh conspired with bankers and other accused to illegally misappropriate funds belonging to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation and Kalka Municipal Council. Singh was arrested in June and later suspended. Meanwhile, IAS officer Pradeep Kumar is accused of joining a criminal conspiracy with the bankers and others to dishonestly misappropriate funds of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. He was arrested in June on the day he was due to retire.