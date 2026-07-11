IDFC First Bank fraud: For his ‘help’, key accused funded Haryana official’s Dubai, Bangkok trips, luxury hotel stay

The CBI said that Ribhav Rishi, the then branch manager at IDFC First Bank, opened accounts of Haryana government departments without following the prescribed procedure. (File photo)

The CBI, which is investigating the multi-crore IDFC First Bank scam, has alleged that a key accused, Ribhav Rishi, paid for Haryana government official Naresh Kumar’s domestic and foreign trips, hotel stays and also gave him cash as quid pro quo for his role in the fraud.

Kumar, a Superintendent in Haryana’s Panchayat and Development Department, has already been arrested in the case.

According to the CBI, Ribhav Rishi, the then branch manager at IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh, along with other accused, opened accounts of Haryana government departments without following the prescribed procedure. The agency alleged that fake account details, forged cheque books and signed banking instruments were submitted to banks, allowing unauthorised transactions.