From bank accounts to hawala: CBI traces Rs 2-crore trail to IAS officer’s son

According to the CBI, the recipients included Sawan Jewellers (Rs 5.99 crore), M B Gold (Rs 4.59 crore), Sham Jeweller (Rs 3.62 crore), Nitin Singla and Anita Enterprises (Rs 2.79 crore), Vintage Home (Rs 2.29 crore), and Bharat Distributor and Jatin Bansal (Rs 1.05 crore). (Source: File/ Representational)

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Rs 504-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chandigarh-based businessman Mohit Goyal for allegedly facilitating the arrangement and routing of Rs 2 crore in cash to the son of Haryana IAS officer R K Singh on January 22 through a hawala channel.

Goyal, owner of M/s Chandigarh Mega Store, was arrested on Monday.

The CBI has alleged that Singh conspired with bankers and other accused to illegally misappropriate funds belonging to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation and Kalka Municipal Council. The officer was arrested in June and subsequently suspended.