IDFC First Bank ‘fraud’: CBI raids Haryana IAS officers in Rs 645-cr embezzlement case

The CBI is also examining allegations that funds belonging to Chandigarh Smart City Limited and CREST, deposited with IDFC First Bank, were diverted through a network of shell companies. (fILE Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at the residences of four IAS officers in Chandigarh and Panchkula as part of its probe into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 645 crore from Haryana government accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank, it has been learnt.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations linked to the Haryana cadre officers as the agency widened its investigation into the alleged diversion of public funds, sources in the central agency said. The CBI was yet to issue any official statement on the searches till late Saturday evening.

Sources said the searches are linked to the agency’s efforts to examine the role of the officials who were associated with the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) during the period under investigation. Documents, digital devices and financial records were reportedly seized during the searches and are being scrutinised by investigators.