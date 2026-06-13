IDFC First Bank fraud cases: CBI files 2 chargesheets in Haryana, Chandigarh

The alleged irregularities came to light during the winding up of CSCL and the transfer of its assets and liabilities to the Municipal Corporation.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhJun 13, 2026 10:12 AM IST
idfc first bankTwo private schools in Chandigarh and Panchkula were siphoned through fraudulent transactions from accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank. (Express Photo)
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two fresh chargesheets in connection with the bilking of funds belonging to the Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) from IDFC First Bank, officials said.

The agency named real estate businessman Vikram Wadhwa and Rajan Katodia in the alleged Rs 504-crore Haryana government funds misappropriation case. It also chargesheeted several accused, including five bank officials, an official of CSCL, and one private person, in the alleged Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) fraud case involving a loss of around Rs 153 crore.

The chargesheet in the Haryana case was filed before the Special CBI Court, Panchkula. The CBI said Wadhwa and Katodia were arraigned as recipients of the alleged proceeds of crime. The filing marks the second chargesheet in the case registered by CBI for the Haryana-related scam.

Also Read | ED arrests former Haryana panchayat department superintendent in Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case

Earlier, the CBI had chargesheeted 15 accused, including three government officials, six bank officials, two companies and four private individuals. The agency had taken over the investigation from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which was probing alleged irregularities involving funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments.

According to the agency, the alleged loss caused to the state exchequer in the transactions under scrutiny is around Rs 504 crore.

In the CSCL case, the agency filed its first chargesheet before the Special CBI Court in Chandigarh.

The chargesheet names former IDFC First Bank branch manager Ribhav Rishi, former CSCL chief finance officer Nalini Malik, bank officials Abhay Kumar and Seema Dhiman, and real estate businessman Vikram Wadhwa among the accused. The CBI said a total of seven persons were chargesheeted in the case.

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The offences invoked in the chargesheets include criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Chandigarh case stems from one of the two FIRs registered by Chandigarh Police’s Economic Offences Wing in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving CSCL and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST). Both cases were subsequently transferred to the CBI.

The agency later registered separate FIRs under provisions of the BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act to investigate the alleged fraud.

Explained | IDFC First Bank Rs 590 crore fraud: From government accounts to jewellery shops, uncovering the trail of siphoned crores

The CBI said the CSCL case pertains to the alleged diversion of Rs 116.84 crore linked to fixed deposit receipts purportedly created in the name of CSCL. The alleged irregularities came to light during the winding up of CSCL and the transfer of its assets and liabilities to the Municipal Corporation.

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During reconciliation of accounts, fixed deposits reflected in official records were allegedly found to have no corresponding deposits in bank records.

The parallel CREST investigation concerns the alleged siphoning of around Rs 75 to Rs 83 crore through unauthorised transactions and forged documentation.

Earlier investigations had alleged that funds were routed through shell entities and diverted into private accounts and investments.

According to the allegations outlined by the CBI, Ribhav Rishi, the then-branch manager of IDFC First Bank’s Sector 32 branch, played a central role in the alleged conspiracy.

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The agency has alleged that Nalini Malik, Abhay Kumar and Seema Dhiman performed different roles in the creation of fake fixed deposit receipts, manipulation of financial records and processing of unauthorised transactions. Wadhwa has been accused of receiving and investing diverted funds through entities linked to him.

The CBI had earlier alleged that fake fixed deposit receipts, forged banking documents and unauthorised transactions were used to siphon funds from accounts of government-linked entities maintained with the bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting a parallel investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency recently arrested Wadhwa and has alleged that funds belonging to the Haryana Government, Chandigarh Administration, and two private schools in Chandigarh and Panchkula were siphoned through fraudulent transactions from accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank.

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According to the ED, Wadhwa, along with co-accused Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar and others, was involved in the generation, layering and concealment of proceeds of crime. The agency has alleged that more than Rs 70 crore was transferred to Wadhwa’s personal account and subsequently invested in business entities and immovable properties linked to him.

The CBI officials said the investigation is continuing and further chargesheets are likely to be filed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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