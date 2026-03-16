IDFC First Bank fraud: 2 Haryana officials, jeweller sent to four-day Vigilance custody

The investigators had found that more than Rs 250 crore were routed to Katodia’s firm from the companies linked to the main accused in the fraud case.

A Panchkula court on Sunday sent two government officials and a Chandigarh-based jeweller, arrested on Saturday in connection with the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case, to four-day State Vigilance and Anti‑Corruption Bureau remand. A total of 14 arrests have been made in the case since the case came to the fore last month.

The Vigilance bureau had arrested Rajesh Sangwan, controller of finance and accounts at the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board; Randhir Singh, controller of finance and accounts at the School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad; and Chandigarh‑based jeweller Rajan Katodia on Saturday.

Investigators pleaded the court for the custody of the accused to “unearth the complete modus operandi, co‑accused involved in the commission of offence, ascertain specific role played by each accused and identify the devices and means used in the commission of offence.”