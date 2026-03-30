IDFC-CREST scam: Project director of CREST arrested, sent to five days’ police custody

IDFC-CREST scam investigation saw the arrest of project director Sukhwinder Abrol, who has been sent to five-day police custody. (Photo by special arrangement)

Investigating the CREST-related fraud allegedly involving employees of IDFC First Bank, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police Sunday arrested the project director of CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society), Sukhwinder Abrol.

He was produced before the duty magistrate and sent to five days’ police custody, said a police official.

As per the police, an FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the chief executive officer of CREST, Sector 19, Chandigarh.

Police said that cheating of Rs 83.04 lakh has been committed by the alleged accused, namely Abhay Kumar, Seema Dhiman, Ribhav Rishi, all officials of IDFC First Bank.