Identify and seal all defunct, abandoned borewells, Hoshiarpur DC after kid falls into one

The Hoshiarpur district administration on Saturday ordered an immediate survey and sealing of all open and abandoned borewells across the district, the move coming a day after a three-year-old child fell into a borewell pit in Chak Samana village and was rescued following an intense 9-hour operation involving multiple agencies and local volunteers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain directed all departments to conduct a comprehensive inspection in both rural and urban areas and complete the exercise within seven days. In the order, issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Punjab Land Preservation Act, the DC said open and abandoned borewells pose a serious threat to human life, particularly to children.

The DC directed Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Tehsildars, Block Development Officers (BDOs), Municipal Councils, Municipal Committees and Nagar Panchayats to begin an intensive survey campaign immediately. Officials have been instructed to identify all uncovered, defunct and abandoned borewells located in agricultural fields, residential colonies, industrial premises, vacant plots and public spaces. The administration has made it clear that every identified borewell must either be sealed or securely covered without delay.

Jain said that in rural areas, SDMs and Tehsildars will act as field coordinators, while officials of the water supply and sanitation department and the agriculture department will identify defunct borewells, especially in agricultural fields. Panchayati Raj institutions, including sarpanches and gram panchayats, have also been directed to report such sites promptly.

In urban areas, municipal bodies have been asked to carry out the survey within their limits, while agencies such as the Punjab Urban Development Authority and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board will identify defunct installations in developed and residential zones. Industrial units have been instructed to self-report and secure borewells on their premises.

Jain said said Punjab Police will assist in enforcement wherever required.

Issuing a warning to private owners, Jain said all farmers, institutions, housing societies and industrial units must ensure their borewells remain properly covered and secured at all times. Any negligence, she warned, would invite penal action under applicable laws.

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All authorities have been asked to submit a compliance report within seven days, detailing the number of borewells surveyed, identified, sealed and pending cases with reasons.

The order also underlined that the Supreme Court and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have already laid down mandatory guidelines for sealing and securing open borewells, making strict compliance essential for public safety.

On Friday, three-year-old Gurkaran Singh fell into a borewell pit while playing near his home and was trapped at a depth of around 30 feet, officials said. Rescue teams pulled him out around 12.40 am and immediately shifted him to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.