ICSE Class 12, ISC Class 10 results announced | Aspiring lawyers, startup trailblazer: Aspirations aplenty for Tricity’s toppers

With 98.75 per cent in ICSE Class 12, Humanities student Bisman Singh has topped the Tricity.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results.

Bisman, who plans to pursue law, said that she has already cleared CLAT and will soon be entering a law school. She is a student of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Daughter of GST Chandigarh Commissioner and homemaker, Bisman credits 2-3 hours of self study, consistency, and hard work for her success. She feels focussed study helps one achieve the goal.

“I want to become a lawyer. We live in such a grey world and law is the only profession that can divide it into black and white. It really interests me. The subjects that I had — political science, psychology, history and economics — I was very passionate about those,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thakur Garg, topped in the non-medical stream with 97.25 percent. He is also from Strawberry Fields High school.

“I want to pursue computer science from Singapore. I am not sure exactly what I have to go ahead and become but yes I want to pursue CS,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Thakur’s mother is a single parent and they are a resident of Kansal. He has been staying with his maternal grandparents. His maternal grandfather Subhash Chander Goyal was an IAS officer from Haryana cadre.

“Before Class 12, my marks were not up to the mark that much and I was more interested in co-curricular activities, like debates etc. Then I realised now it’s time to get to studies and go ahead with it,” he said.

“During exam days, I would put in six to eight hours of study. Everyone pushes you to do better and that’s what really helps you as well.”

Kaavya Nayyar, student of Strawberry School, topped in Commerce stream with 98.5 per cent. She is a resident of Sector 16.

Story continues below this ad

Her father Sanjeev Nayyar is a businessman and mother Bhawna Nayyar is home maker.

While speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “I want to do something of my own. I want to have my own start up as in like…I want to have my own brand.”

Kaavya is a national level swimmer and she also has a twin sister who got 97.75 per cent in Commerce.

Class 10 results

Deven Birania, a student of St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh topped the Tricity region with 99 per cent in the Class 10 ISC.

Story continues below this ad

Birania is a resident of Sector 14, Chandigarh. He aspires to become a doctor and a businessman. He said during MBBS he will also start a start-up of a room decor — mainly for teenagers.

His father Sudhir is a government official while mother Seema Verma is a teacher.

While speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I would give six to seven hours during exam days and otherwise one or one and a half hours. I have an interest in Biology which is why I want to become a doctor too”.

Nancy, a student of St Xavier’s School in Sector 20, Panchkula also scored 99 per cent in the Class 10 results.

Story continues below this ad

She wants to pursue a non-medical stream and has started preparing for JEE. She feels that clearing your concept is really important for achieving your goal.

Her father Mukesh Kumar is a property dealer, while mother Mamta is a homemaker. They are residents of Sunny Enclave in Zirakpur, Mohali.