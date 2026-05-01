ICSE Class 12, ISC Class 10 results announced | Aspiring lawyers, startup trailblazer: Aspirations aplenty for Tricity’s toppers

Bisman scores 98.75% in Class 12, Deven & Nancy top with 99% in Class 10

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 1, 2026 03:28 AM IST
ICSE Class 12 results announced, ISC Class 10 results announced, Indian School Certificate Examinations, Indian School Certificate (ISC), Indian express news, current affairsBirania is a resident of Sector 14, Chandigarh. He aspires to become a doctor and a businessman. He said during MBBS he will also start a start-up of a room decor — mainly for teenagers.
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With 98.75 per cent in ICSE Class 12, Humanities student Bisman Singh has topped the Tricity.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results.

Bisman, who plans to pursue law, said that she has already cleared CLAT and will soon be entering a law school. She is a student of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Daughter of GST Chandigarh Commissioner and homemaker, Bisman credits 2-3 hours of self study, consistency, and hard work for her success. She feels focussed study helps one achieve the goal.

“I want to become a lawyer. We live in such a grey world and law is the only profession that can divide it into black and white. It really interests me. The subjects that I had — political science, psychology, history and economics — I was very passionate about those,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thakur Garg, topped in the non-medical stream with 97.25 percent. He is also from Strawberry Fields High school.

“I want to pursue computer science from Singapore. I am not sure exactly what I have to go ahead and become but yes I want to pursue CS,” he said.

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Thakur’s mother is a single parent and they are a resident of Kansal. He has been staying with his maternal grandparents. His maternal grandfather Subhash Chander Goyal was an IAS officer from Haryana cadre.

“Before Class 12, my marks were not up to the mark that much and I was more interested in co-curricular activities, like debates etc. Then I realised now it’s time to get to studies and go ahead with it,” he said.

“During exam days, I would put in six to eight hours of study. Everyone pushes you to do better and that’s what really helps you as well.”

Kaavya Nayyar, student of Strawberry School, topped in Commerce stream with 98.5 per cent. She is a resident of Sector 16.

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Her father Sanjeev Nayyar is a businessman and mother Bhawna Nayyar is home maker.

While speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “I want to do something of my own. I want to have my own start up as in like…I want to have my own brand.”

Kaavya is a national level swimmer and she also has a twin sister who got 97.75 per cent in Commerce.

Class 10 results 

Deven Birania, a student of St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh topped the Tricity region with 99 per cent in the Class 10 ISC.

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Birania is a resident of Sector 14, Chandigarh. He aspires to become a doctor and a businessman. He said during MBBS he will also start a start-up of a room decor — mainly for teenagers.

His father Sudhir is a government official while mother Seema Verma is a teacher.

While speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I would give six to seven hours during exam days and otherwise one or one and a half hours. I have an interest in Biology which is why I want to become a doctor too”.

Nancy, a student of St Xavier’s School in Sector 20, Panchkula also scored 99 per cent in the Class 10 results.

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She wants to pursue a non-medical stream and has started preparing for JEE. She feels that clearing your concept is really important for achieving your goal.

Her father Mukesh Kumar is a property dealer, while mother Mamta is a homemaker. They are residents of Sunny Enclave in Zirakpur, Mohali.

 

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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