ICMR grants Rs 65-lakh project to PU prof for breast cancer drug research

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has awarded a research project worth Rs 65 lakh to Professor Ranju Bansal of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Panjab University for developing novel steroidal drug molecules to treat breast cancer, a PU spokesperson said.

Breast cancer is a serious health problem across the world. Many women are treated with medicines that block or reduce female hormones after menopause. These medicines often work well at first. Over time, the cancer may stop responding to treatment. This makes the disease harder to control. Currently, no approved medicine can address this issue in a single treatment. This creates a major gap in breast cancer care.