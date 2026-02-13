ICMR grants Rs 65-lakh project to PU prof for breast cancer drug research

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, has awarded a research project worth Rs 65 lakh to Professor Ranju Bansal of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Panjab University for developing novel steroidal drug molecules to treat breast cancer, a PU spokesperson said.
Breast cancer is a serious health problem across the world. Many women are treated with medicines that block or reduce female hormones after menopause. These medicines often work well at first. Over time, the cancer may stop responding to treatment. This makes the disease harder to control. Currently, no approved medicine can address this issue in a single treatment. This creates a major gap in breast cancer care.
The three-year project would focus on designing and developing steroidal drug candidates to overcome resistance mechanisms, the spokesperson said. Bansal will work with co-investigators Dr Simran Preet and Dr A K Rengan. The compounds will be tested across multiple cancer cell lines, using established biological assays and validated in animal models to examine potency and efficacy.
Prof Bansal, a senior medicinal chemist at PU, has nearly three decades of experience in anti-cancer drug design and development. Her earlier work led to the discovery of potent steroidal and non-steroidal aromatase inhibitors with nanomolar activity, reported to be more potent than Exemestane, and secured through international patents in the United States, Europe and Japan.
She received advanced training in cell culture-based biological assays during her Commonwealth Fellowship at the University of Strathclyde. She is also leading another ICMR-funded project on the development of anti-Alzheimer steroidal molecules, and her team has completed several major projects.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra talks about her marriage to Nick Jonas, stating they have been together for 8 years and have learned to ignore speculation. The challenges faced as an intercultural couple with an age gap are also mentioned. Counselling psychologist Athul Raj explains how gossip and judgement can affect a couple's emotional health and suggests ways to handle it.