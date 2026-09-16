ICE arrests Indian truck driver

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an Indian national who was found to have a commercial driver’s licence (CDL) issued by New York and an outstanding federal warrant for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

Simranpal Singh was arrested on September 4 by an officer of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Philadelphia during inspections of commercial vehicles at a weigh station in Newberry, Pennsylvania.

According to DHS, Singh presented his CDL during the inspection and was subsequently identified as an Indian national who was unlawfully present in the United States. He was taken into custody.