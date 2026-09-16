ICE arrests Indian truck driver

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US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an Indian national who was found to have a commercial driver’s licence (CDL) issued by New York and an outstanding federal warrant for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.
Simranpal Singh was arrested on September 4 by an officer of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Philadelphia during inspections of commercial vehicles at a weigh station in Newberry, Pennsylvania.
According to DHS, Singh presented his CDL during the inspection and was subsequently identified as an Indian national who was unlawfully present in the United States. He was taken into custody.
Singh also had an outstanding warrant for wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy issued by the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, DHS said. He will remain in ICE custody pending his transfer to the US Marshals Service. After the criminal proceedings are completed, ICE will resume custody of Singh and he will be subject to pending removal proceedings, with due process available to him.
DHS said Singh entered the US through Arizona in June 2022 and was arrested by the US Border Patrol. He was subsequently released into the country under the Biden administration.
The DHS statement also cited other cases involving Indian nationals who allegedly obtained commercial driving licences issued by New York.
In March, ICE arrested Sukhdev Singh, an Indian national, after he allegedly caused a crash while driving a semi-truck in Indianapolis, Indiana, leaving a US citizen critically injured. DHS said Sukhdev Singh had obtained a CDL issued by New York.
In October 2025, ICE arrested Anmol Anmol, an Indian national, in Oklahoma. According to DHS, he had obtained a New York-issued CDL that listed his name as “No Name Given”.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticised New York’s immigration policies and the Biden administration’s border policies in connection with Singh’s arrest.
The DHS statement described New York as a “sanctuary state” and said its policies had consequences beyond the state. These characterisations were part of the department’s statement and were not independently established in the release.
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