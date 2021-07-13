I&B team launches vaccine awareness campaign in Chandigarh

The mayor also visited the conference hall in Kendriya Sadan where a one-day free vaccination camp was held by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Chandigarh in collaboration with the UT Health Department.

The Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Chandigarh under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Monday launched its five-day mobile awareness campaign to motivate the people of Chandigarh to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The campaign started with Ravi Kant Sharma, Mayor and Maheshinder Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor flagging of the mobile van from Kendriya Sadan, Chandigarh.

The mayor also visited the conference hall in Kendriya Sadan where a one-day free vaccination camp was held by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Chandigarh in collaboration with the UT Health Department.

The five-day mobile awareness campaign is being organised from July 12 to July 16. The awareness van will cover all rural areas and colonies along with various sectors in the city. A nukkad natak was also presented at Sukhna Lake on Monday evening.

Additional Director General (ADG), Chandigarh Region, Devpreet Singh and other officials were also present on the occasion.