IAS officer Rajesh Khullar set to return to Haryana

Senior IAS officer and World Bank’s Executive Director Rajesh Khullar, a former Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister, has been repatriated to his parent cadre on the request of the state government.

In September 2020, Khullar was appointed Executive Director, World Bank, in Washington DC for a period of three years. He chaired World Bank Group’s Committee on Development Effectiveness (CODE) and was a member of the Global Environment Facility Council, where he represented Nepal and Maldives, in addition to India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

A source close to Khullar said: “During his assignment in World Bank, Khullar was instrumental in getting projects worth 2.5 billion dollars sanctioned in FY22 for India at interest rates lowered by 50 bps. Khullar effectively bridged differences between developed and developing countries on all issues leading to the finalisation of the new Operational Policy of the Bank for engaging with countries facing fragility, conflict and violence, the new Chief Accountability Office Policy for the International Finance Corporation and the new formula for Voting Rights of all countries at the International Development Association.”

Meanwhile, on the request of the Haryana government, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has now approved repatriation of Khullar to his parent cadre (Haryana).

The central government issued an order in this regard on Monday.

Sources say he is likely to return to Haryana in nearly two weeks’ time.

A 1988 batch IAS officer, Khullar worked as Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for almost five years

before moving to World Bank.

At one point of time during the current regime, he also held the assignment of Haryana Home Secretary along with being Principal Secretary to the CM. Before this too, Khullar held several important positions in both central and Haryana governments which included Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance.

Khullar graduated from Panjab University with a master’s degree in physics in 1984. He also holds a master’s degree in public administration from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), Tokyo.