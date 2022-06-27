IAS officer Popli had 2 licensed weapons, sold one a few months ago

GRAFT ACCUSED IAS officer Sanjay Popli had two licensed weapons and sold one of them a few months ago before his arrest by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for accepting bribe, a police officer said.

The police officer said that the 7.65 mm pistol, with which Kartik Popli was shot and which was found near his body inside his room, was seized along with an empty bullet shell. The seized pistol will be sent for ballistic examination shortly.

A team of forensic experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, had visited the scene of crime on Saturday.

Sources said that the seized pistol is a licensed weapon registered under the name of IAS Sanjay Popli, who was also booked under the Arms Act at Sector 11 police station on June 21.

A team of Vigilance Bureau had found unaccounted live cartridges from his house during searches and recovered 73 bullets (41 of 7.65 bore, 30 of .22 bore and two of .32 bore) from Sanjay Popli’s house.

The vigilance team handed over the bullets to the Chandigarh Police, which had lodged an FIR against Sanjay Popli.

IAS officer Sanjay Popli was arrested on June 20 for allegedly demanding a 1 per cent commission as a bribe of Rs 7 lakh for clearance of tenders for laying of sewerage pipeline at Nawanshahr.

His accomplice identified as Sandeep Wats was also arrested from Jalandhar.