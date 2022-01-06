IAS officer in ‘break head’ row appointed Panchkula Addl DC

HARYANA government Thursday appointed 2018-batch IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was being probed for ordering security personnel to “break heads” of protesting farmers in Karnal last year, as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula. He will also hold the charge of District Citizen Resources Information Officer.

The Centre on December 14 had confirmed the services of Sinha.

The officer, who was posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate at that time in Karnal, was caught on camera on August 28 instructing police personnel to beat up protesting farmers and not to let anyone breach the security cordon without a “broken head”.

After the officer’s objectionable comments went viral on social media, farmers had gheraoed the mini-secretariat of Karnal and sat on an indefinite dharna demanding suspension of the officer and registration of a criminal case against him.

The dharna by farmers outside the Karnal mini-secretariat had set off alarm bells in the government since Karnal is also the home constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

At the time of the incident, Sinha was posted at the final cordon between Bastara toll plaza and a hotel in Karnal city where Haryana BJP leaders including BJP state chief Om Prakash Dhankar, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, all BJP MPs, MLAs and various other senior BJP leaders from across the state were holding an internal party meeting.

The state government was forced to constitute a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice SN Aggarwal (retd) and send the officer “on leave”, till the pendency of outcome of the commission’s report.

In October, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora had granted a two-month extension to the commission of inquiry till December 24. “The Governor of Haryana hereby ceases the Commission of Inquiry constituted vide notification dated September 25, 2021 from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette”, a notification issued by the Haryana Home Department on Wednesday read.