IAS officer, Chandigarh cop engage in verbal spat at Sukhna, lodge cross complaints

The incident took place at Sukhna lake on Sunday afternoon.

A 2012 batch Punjab cadre IAS, Keshav Hingonia, and Chandigarh Police Inspector Sri Parkash lodged cross complaints against each others levelling allegations, counter-allegations of misbehaviour, using abusive language, not wearing masks, and spitting at a public place at Sukhna Lake, on Monday.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon. IAS Keshav Hingonia, Additional Secretary, Home Affairs, Punjab, also filed a separate complaint at Punjab governor house on Monday.

Inspector Sri Parkash accused the IAS officer for walking at Sukhna Lake without wearing a mask and spitting in public. IAS Hingonia accused Inspector Sri Parkash for using abusive language, misbehaving and trying to assault him.

Sources said Inspector Sri Parkash was at the lake for a walk, in plain clothes, and IAS Keshav Hingonia was also present there. Sources said both of the persons were not aware of each others background. They added that Sri Parkash spotted Keshav Hingonia spitting and raised strong objection, also accusing the IAS officer of not wearing the mask.

The civil servant asked the policeman to talk with him in a decent manner, which triggered a verbal altercation.

Public gathered at the spot. Sources said both of them went to Police Post Sukhna Lake.

They added that IAS officer told police officers that he would not proceed with his complaint, if Sri Parkash apologised. However, Sri Parkash blatantly rejected the offer. Both lodged complaints against each other at the Sector 3 police station.

“Both of them lodged complaints against each other. Apparently, no cognizable offence were made out. We have lodged DDRs on both the complaints. We will see the matter. No physical assault took place,” said SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

IAS Keshav Hingonia did not respond to repeated calls, and Inspector Sri Parkash was also not available for his comments.

Inspector Sri Parkash is attached with recently constituted Police Reform Commission. Not wearing a mask in Chandigarh is an offence, which invites a challan of Rs 500.

