Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

IAS couple from Panchkula honoured in Rajasthan

Sidharth qualified for the civil services in 2012 securing the 42nd rank, while, in the same year, his wife Rukmani secured the 2nd rank in the all-India exam.

Sidarth Sihag and Rukmani Riar Sihag (Express)

A bureaucrat couple — Sidharth Sihag and his wife Rukmani Riar Sihag – from Panchkula have been honoured in Rajasthan for their achievements on different fronts.

Rukmani is currently posted as the District Collector in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. She has been awarded the National E-Governance award in the gold category in the recently concluded National E-Governance Conference in Jammu. She was honoured for the Gang Canal regulation computerization project for Sri Ganganagar.

In another function held in Ajmer, Sidharth Sihag was honoured for his ideas aimed at improving functioning of revenue courts. Sidharth is currently posted as the District Collector in Churu district of Rajasthan. Earlier, he was awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for excellence in public administration for achievements of Churu under Khelo India scheme. According to officials, the sporting excellence of the district can be judged from the fact that almost one-fifth of the total medals bagged by Rajasthan in Khelo India Games have been won by athletes from Churu.

Sidharth qualified for the civil services in 2012 securing the 42nd rank, while, in the same year, his wife Rukmani secured the 2nd rank in the all-India exam. Rukmani is currently the collector of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Sidharth’s father, Dilbag Singh Sihag, is a former member of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Panchkula.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 09:12:10 am
