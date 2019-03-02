IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returns: Sidhu reiterates Pak stand, Oommen lends support

A Day after the Congress dissociated itself with Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement batting for a dialogue and diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, the minister reiterated his stand on the issue on Friday.

In a tweet, Sidhu said “War is the refuge for a failed government, how many more innocent lives and jawans will you sacrifice for your hollow political motives.” He also mentioned a quote by Chanakya —”jis jang mein badshaah ki jaan ko khatra na ho usse jang nahi rajneeti kehte hain”— in the tweet.

Sidhu also posted his statement again on Friday saying “The whole is larger than the parts… Why should anyone distort?” On Thursday, AICC leader Manish Tewari had told media persons in Delhi that Sidhu’s statement batting for dialogue was his personal opinion and not that of the party.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy thanked Sidhu for his “genuine efforts” after captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Pakistan on Friday.

In a tweet after the IAF pilot was released, Chandy wrote “#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan – Thanks to genuine efforts of @sherryontopp and the goodwill gesture from @ImranKhanPTI. Yes, courage is contagious and I hope peace will ensue on both sides of the border.”

Sidhu thanked Chandy with his tweet : “Humbled Sir, my courage has multiplied manifold…Your words give me the strength to walk the path of truth fearlessly and inspire me never to compromise with moral values! @Oommen_Chandy ????”