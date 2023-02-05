scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
IAF pilots, navigators hold annual reunion

During the IAF reunion on Saturday. (Express Photo)
IAF pilots, navigators hold annual reunion
The officers of Indian AIr Force’s 97th Pilots’ & 36th Navigators’ Course got together for their annual reunion at Chandigarh and Kasauli on Saturday.

Flying Officer NJS Sekhon, who was honoured with the only Param Vir Chakra in the IAF (posthumously) in the 1971 war, was a member of this course and was fondly remembered at the reunion.

He was instrumental in providing a complete air supremacy against Pakistan on the western borders in 1971, in which he sacrificed his life in the fourth year of his service.

Another hero was Air Commodore KC Kuruvilla, who was taken as a prisoner of war by Pakistani Army in the 1971 war, and was released after one year was also a part of Saturday’s reunion.

He was awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery in the face of the enemy during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 05:37 IST
