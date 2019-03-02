IAF officer Squadron Leader Siddharth Vashisht cremated with full military honours

THE MORTAL remains of Squadron Leader Sidharth Vashisht were cremated with full military honours in Chandigarh on Friday. The pyre was lit by the father of officer, Jagdish Kasal. A large number of people were present to bid adieu to the brave officer. Senior civil and defence officers and political leaders paid homage to the Squadron Leader by placing wreaths on the body.

Squadron Leader Aarti Singh, wife of deceased officer, too placed a wreath. Wreaths were placed on behalf of Chief of Air Staff, AOC-in-C WAC, AOC-in-C Maintenance Command, AOC Advance Headquarters WAC, AOC 12 Wing, Station Commander High Ground, and Commanding Officer 154 Helicopter Unit.

Sidharth Vashisht, a resident of Sector 44-C, was killed in M1-17 helicopter crash at Budgam near Srinagar on Wednesday. MP Kirron Kher, city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, DC Mandip Singh Brar, along with other leaders, were present. A family member said, “The ashes of deceased officer will be taken to his native village of Hamidpur near Naraingarh in Ambala tomorrow and after it, these will be immersed in Ganga in Haridwar.”