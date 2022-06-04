IAF facilitates transfer of defence land at Chandigarh and Adampur to AAI

Expansion of the civilian airport terminal leading to a cargo hub at Chandigarh and air travel facilities at Adampur, near Jalandhar, will soon take place with transfer of land from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in progress.

In a statement issued on Friday, the IAF said that it has facilitated working permission and handing over of defence land to AAI in order to start Regional Connectivity Scheme as per the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) vision.

Apart from Adampur, similar facilitation is also taking place at six other locations, including Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

AI would now be utilising the existing IAF airfields to operate civil flights under the RCS UDAN scheme. Approximately 40 acres of land is being handed over for development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing RCS flights.

In Chandigarh, the IAF is also in the process of handing over defence land for expansion of the civil airport. This will facilitate expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure.

The old airport terminal in Chandigarh has been lying vacant since the new airport came up in Mohali in 2011. There had been a proposal pending for quite some time that the old airport building should be used as a cargo terminal for the new airport in Mohali.\ Apart from Chandigarh, this handover of defence land for similar purposes is also being done at Srinagar, Thanjavur, Leh, Pune and Agra.