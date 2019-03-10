I want to turn Sector 17 into Times Square: UT Adviser Manoj Parida

Metro rail or monorail? The Union Territory Adviser Manoj Parida feels it’s best to leave on professional transport experts to have a final word.

Advertising

What is the way out of increasing transport congestion in the city?

First of all, I would say that only professional transport mobility experts should be allowed to have the last word… neither me nor political representatives nor constitutional heads should apply their mind because we are amateurs… we are as good or as bad as ordinary consumers…. the consensus seems to be emerging gradually after repeated consultations with experts. These experts are required to study the entire city ? find out how many two wheelers, four wheelers…what is the best way etc.

The most workable solution seems to be a proper mix… where monorail runs in the city and metro connects the major cities of Punjab and Haryana like Baddi to Gurgaon or Patiala. It becomes a project of two states and UT, which will be sponsored by the ministry.

Inside the city, there has to be a number of electric buses. Last week only, I had given an advertisement for hiring 40 electric buses. Let us have battery-driven local town buses and cycles.

Advertising

So are you in for a monorail or metro rail?

First, the transport expert will decide. Second, I feel metro for long distances connecting Delhi or major cities of Punjab and Haryana. Monorail within the city won’t disturb the skyline like having it just along the main routes like Madhya Marg.

What are the major projects you plan to implement?

First of all, the crematorium in Industrial Area. I was told that it has not been operational. So, we will be making it functional first. Then, we have a dream of making a convention centre at IT park. Also, we will have a new shooting range in Sarangpur. We are also planning to have a bird sanctuary. Like when children come to the (Sukna) lake, they don’t have anything to see there and they go to Rock Garden. We are also planning to develop that island at the lake.

Primarily, I find there is a lot of requirement for educational improvement. There is a rush for private schools. So, either government schools are run on PPP (Public-private Partnership) model or they are given to the private sector. Also, I want to convert Sector 17 into the new Times Square.

We are at 67th position as far as execution of smart city projects is concerned. What is the reason?

Primarily, other states have tried harder. In fact, we had a lot of area for certain commercial development, which later turned out to be forest land. Also, another thing is that it is a small area and big companies haven’t really responded. So we are being forced to float tenders again.

When I joined on December 26 (2018), soon after on December 29 itself, we fianlised all pending Rs 1,000 crore tenders. But because of very high specifications, there has been no response to the tenders. Now we will again have a discussion and we will try and find out any modifications that need to be done.

Still, why was this delay in the projects all these years?

I feel people have been extra careful to see that they bring the best to the city and with top specifications. They also did a lot of stakeholders’ meeting and there were variations in views.

Any deadline for the smart city projects ? And which are the projects we can see this year?

There is no deadline as such because there are more than 200 cities in the country. Each project is different and it will take its own tender time. Suppose, there is no response, so they have to issue tenders again… and because of code of conduct (during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls), two-three more months will take. But everybody tries to work as fast as possible. Fund is not a constraint at all.

This year we can see the bicycle sharing plan, bus queue shelters, sewerage treatment plant, electric buses, 24×7 water supply depending upon the availability of water. A command control centre is also on cards this year.

Chandigarh has slipped to 20th rank in Swacch Survekshan. You also visited the dumping site yesterday (Friday). Any directions to Municipal Corporation Chandigarh so that the rank is improved next year?

See, we have a plant, which has a capacity to dispose of all the garbage. It has a capacity of processing 450 tonnes of garbage per day and the city generates around 400 tonnes of it. There has been dispute between the plant owners and the municipal administration and the capacity running is 30 to 35 per cent only there.

So, I have told the municipal commissioner to find a solution, whether through judicial system or National Green Tribunal or arbitration. Then there is this Indore model where they have this legacy mining – they liquidate huge mountains of waste through processing. This will begin within a few months. The machines will be there within a month.

Advertising

Despite Chandigarh being an educated city, why couldn’t segregation take off? Do you feel, it was somehow due to political dispensation?

Segregation is a set of a western culture, which has not taken deep roots. Here, people find it more convenient to put it all together. This process will take its own time. In other areas, there is a team of workers who segregate it at dumping site. Door-to-door segregation may not really click in a such a big way in India, it may take some time.

I was told that there was a stalemate. I understand it has been resolved as unanimously the commissioner and political set up, both are unhappy that the position has come down and they are trying to find a common solution. I am sure they will be able to deliver.