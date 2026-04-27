‘I stand firmly with AAP’: Punjab minister Sanjiv Arora after Raghav Chadha exit

Sanjiv Arora rules out BJP switch, reacts to ED raids, and power demand.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhApr 27, 2026 03:33 PM IST
Cabinet Minister Sanjiv Arora briefing media regarding Power prices slashed in Punjab. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)File photo of Sanjiv Arora (right).
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Punjab Power Minister Sanjiv Arora, who was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) two weeks ago, said on Monday that he is firmly with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and will continue to do so.

Reacting to the exodus of Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjiv Arora said, “Our national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already spoken about them. Whatever they have said is exactly my view about them.”

Addressing media persons in Chandigarh after returning from abroad, the AAP leader said, “I was not approached by anyone. I spoke to Raghav Chadha eight months ago.”

Asked whether he was scared of the ED, he said in jest, “I will seek the media’s help in case they try to scare me.”

As Sanjiv Arora had not given any statement on the issue of AAP MPs joining the BJP, the Opposition in Punjab had claimed that he was also headed to the saffron party.

SAD leader Bikram Majithia had written on X that both ‘Aroras’ in the AAP were quitting, referring to AAP state president Aman Arora and Sanjiv Arora. Aman Arora had also said that he was not headed anywhere.

On ED raids on him, Sanjiv Arora said, “I was in flight when the ED raided my house. I had given my reaction on X. I had stated that I would cooperate with the probe.”

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Speaking on the issue of power shortage in the state, Sanjiv Arora said, “This has happened due to a sudden rise in temperature. The demand has gone up by 4,000 MW. The consumption is 12,000 MW currently.”

“We are a power surplus state. But the demand is unprecedented. We have no dearth of coal supply. All our thermal plants have coal reserves to last 28 to 45 days. We are purchasing 1500 MW of power every day. Hence, the shortage will be taken care of,” he added.

The minister assured that there would be no power cut after May 1.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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