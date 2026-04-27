‘I stand firmly with AAP’: Punjab minister Sanjiv Arora after Raghav Chadha exit

Punjab Power Minister Sanjiv Arora, who was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) two weeks ago, said on Monday that he is firmly with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and will continue to do so.

Reacting to the exodus of Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sanjiv Arora said, “Our national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already spoken about them. Whatever they have said is exactly my view about them.”

Addressing media persons in Chandigarh after returning from abroad, the AAP leader said, “I was not approached by anyone. I spoke to Raghav Chadha eight months ago.”