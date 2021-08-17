scorecardresearch
‘I love Pakistan’ balloons found in Ropar village

SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that they checked the balloons and found there was no security threat.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 17, 2021 7:05:58 am
SSP added that they had launched an investigation.

Some balloons with ‘I love Pakistan’ were found near Sandhoa village in Ropar district on Sunday. Police checked the balloons and found that there was no security threat.

SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that they checked the balloons and found there was no security threat. He added that they had launched an investigation. Locals noticed the balloons in the fields and informed the police.

