‘I love Pakistan’ balloons found in Ropar village

Chandigarh |
August 17, 2021 7:05:58 am
Some balloons with ‘I love Pakistan’ were found near Sandhoa village in Ropar district on Sunday. Police checked the balloons and found that there was no security threat.
SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that they checked the balloons and found there was no security threat. He added that they had launched an investigation. Locals noticed the balloons in the fields and informed the police.
