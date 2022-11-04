I-League 2022-23 football season: RoundGlass Punjab FC announces team, to play their first match on November 14

Mohali-based football club RoundGlass Punjab FC has announced its team for the upcoming I-League 2022-23 season.

The football team, which has been training under head coach Staikos Vergetis since the last month, will play their first match against Sreenidi Deccan FC at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, on November 14.

“We have had a good pre-season so far and have been able to try different tactics with the squad. The team has the balance of experienced players, who have played in multiple seasons of the I-League, and young players who, I believe, will live up to their potential,” said RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis while unveiling the team’s jersey in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The team will play 11 home matches at Panchkula apart from playing 11 away matches in their I-League campaign this season. The team has the presence of youngsters like Bikash Yumnam apart from seasoned campaigners Deepak Devrani and Daniel Lalhlimpuia. The team has five foreign players, namely Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Adnan Secerovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Luka Majcen (Slovenia) and Juan Mera (Spain).

“As a club, we work towards playing a brand of football which can excite and inspire the children to take up the sport. And, on the ground, irrespective of the result, this team will fight throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Be it in attack, defence or transition, the players will fight for every ball, and I request the fans to come out in large numbers and show us their support as we start our I-League campaign,” Vergetis said.