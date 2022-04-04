“I am not afraid of dying. In fact, I have always pictured for myself a death on the gallows. On the other hand, I feel excited about it…You know the feeling of a young man who is taking a trip to a foreign and distant country which he has not seen. I feel just like that. I know what the present world is like. I am eager to know what the next one has in store. It is so romantic if you only look at it from that point of view.”

Days before he was hanged in March 1931, aged 23, this was Bhagat Singh’s opinion of the fate that was waiting for him, or rather one that he was looking forward to even though a tribunal that was to pronounce the judgment was yet to meet.

The man, whose ideas have since ignited and inspired many a minds, had shared these thoughts with his compatriot and fellow inmate CS Venu in Lahore Central Jail.

Venu, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, wrote in a book, which he authored after Bhagat Singh’s death: “I held my breath in awe. I was talking not only to a daring young man, but also to a great but practical philosopher.”

In the book — ‘Sirdar Bhagat Singh’ — Venu writes that the tribunal’s judgment came hours later on the same day when they met on way to jail office where those arrested in connection with the murder of John Saunders and Channan Singh were being interviewed. “I never saw and never will see Bhagat Singh again,” he wrote about the meeting.

The book was confiscated by the then British government. The only surviving copy of the book, which was priced at 6 annas, is housed in London’s British Library. The boom carries a stamp of the British Museum (London), dated November 12, 1931.

It was during a visit to the UK that Rajwanti Mann, a former deputy director of the Haryana Archives Department, located the book when she was looking for banned literature on Indian revolutionaries.

“When I read it, I found several new aspects of Bhagat Singh’s life. I thought it should be taken to the masses,” says Mann.

With due permission from the authorities, Mann says, she clicked photos of the book — all 80 pages of it — on her mobile phone. “I thought of getting it printed not only in English but Hindi too. After minor editing, mainly spelling related, the book has now been published as ‘Sardar Bhagat Singh: A Banned Biography’,” Mann told The Indian Express.

Mann says: “It is believed that only one book — ‘Sardar Bhagat Singh: A short life sketch’ by Jitendra Nath Sanyal — had been written on the revolutionary before Venu came out with his book. Sanyal’s book had a stamp of the British Museum dated September 30, 1931 while Venu’s book was sent there on November 12, 1931. ‘Sardar Bhagat Singh: A short life sketch’ is considered the first biography of Bhagat Singh written by a co-prisoner. It is still available for readers but Venu’s book was not available till now.”

Venu’s book, as per the address mentioned on the back cover, seems to have been published from Madras (now Chennai). On her part, Mann, based on the address, tried to locate native people who may have known Venu or his family, but to no avail.

A poet and a researcher, Mann says that Venu’s work is the most well thought out, detailed, intense and rare historical political book discovered so far from the confiscated works related to Bhagat Singh. “It peeps into his personal life, his idea of revolution, the assembly bomb case to the hanging, a long debate in the Privy Council on the validity of Ordinance constituting the special tribunal, the appeals for commutation of death penalty, the mass resentment, the views and reactions of all big national leaders from Mahatma Gandhi to Subhas Chandra Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru to Madan Mohan Malviya and many more,” she says.

Sample this excerpt from Venu’s book: “In a statement that he drafted in his cell, Bhagat Singh discusses various points at issue and concludes that it is only during the last stage that a nation can possibly strike the final blow to shatter the ruler’s government. Some of Bhagat Singh’s views and ideals have a close contrast to those of Lenin that one wonders whether he was truly a disciple of that famous revolutionary. The truth is that Bhagat Singh tried to copy the Russian example. But is India, Russia? Is Mr. Gandhi, a Lenin? Certainly not. The Indian precedent is quite unique and unheard of in the annals of history. In the case of Russia, Lenin had to deal with a nation of peasants disciplined in their own way and determined to be free: but here in India, Mr. Gandhi has to deal with people who are undisciplined. In such a state India has naturally to agree to some sort of compromise with its rulers, whereas in Russia there was neither a compromise nor a peace-pact… there was a fight to the finish. It was that fight which has made Russia all what it is. It is only such a fight (observes Bhagat Singh) that can make India all what it can be”.

“Our movement”, writes Bhagat Singh “is passing through a very important phase at present. After a year’s fierce struggle some definite proposals regarding constitutional reforms have been formulated by the Round Table Conference and the Congress leaders have been invited to give their help if they think it desirable in the circumstances to call off the movement. Whether they decide in favour or against, is a matter of little importance to us. The present movement is bound to end in some sort of compromise. The compromise may be effected sooner or later. And compromise is not such an ignoble and deplorable thing as we generally think. It is rather indispensable factor in the political struggle. Any nation that rises against the oppressor is bound to fall in the beginning and to gain partial reforms during the middle period of its struggle through compromise. And it is only at the last stage, having fully organised all the forces and resources of the nation —- that it can possibly strike the final blow in which it might succeed to shatter the rulers’ Government. But even then it might fail—- which makes some sort of compromise inevitable.”

“The thing that I wanted to point out was that compromise is an essential weapon which has to be wielded every now and then as the struggle develops. But the thing we must keep before us is the ideal of the movement. We must always maintain a clear notion of the aim and what we bate in the moderates is the shallowness of their ideal. There is very great probability of my being misunderstood on the subject. Apparently, I have acted like a terrorist. But I am not a terrorist. I am a revolutionary who has got such definite ideas of a fighting program as is being discussed here. Some might accuse me like Ram Prasad Bismil of having been subjected to a sort of reaction in condemned cell, which is not true: I have got some zeal… I am convinced we can’t gain anything through these methods. Mere bomb throwing is not only useless but sometimes harmful”.