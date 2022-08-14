I-Day: Two Punjab officers to be get President’s Police Medal

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on the eve of Independence Day, announced the names of Punjab Police officers to be awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Punjab’s intelligence chief IGP Jatinder Singh Aulakh and director Bureau of Investigation (BOI) B Chandra Sekhar have been awarded with PPMDS.

A 1997-batch IPS officer, Aulakh held various key posts in his 32 years of service. Presently posted as head of intelligence wing, Aulakh had remained on posts, including SSP Sangrur, SSP Khanna, SSP Ropar, SSP Mohali, CP Amritsar, CP Ludhiana, IGP Headquarters Punjab, IGP Patiala Range and IGP Ferozepur Range.

Aulakh was honoured with PPMDS in 2016 as well. As CP Ludhiana, he had inovated ‘‘Security Net’ application and it was adopted by the Election Commission of India(ECI) for which he was also awarded ’National Award- Innovative Measures category’ by ECI in 2018.

Similarly, six PPS officers, including AIG Zonal CID Amritsar Varinder Singh, DCP Law & Order Amritsar Parminder Singh Bhandal, DSP IRB Ludhiana Daljit Singh, DSP Commando Battalion Bahadurgarh Sanjeev Kumar, DSP PRTC Jahan Khelan Harjit Singh and DSP CID Jalandhar Harbhajan Lal, and other officers – inspector Raj Kumar, SI Sampuran Singh, SI Rajesh Kumar, SI Ram Darshan, SI Chander Parkash, SI Sakandar Singh, ASI Manjit Singh and ASI Prit Pal Singh, have been selected for PPMDS.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, said that such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is very much required in a border state having manifold security challenges.