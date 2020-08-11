I-Day: Covid warriors among invitees, no march-past

The MHA had issued a detailed advisory to UT administration regarding the celebration of Independence Day, on July 23.

This Independence Day, there will be no march-past at Parade Ground in Sector 17. Only salute will be given to the chief guest and the national flag will be unfurled. The police administration has also ruled out the possibility of participation of any NCC units and scouts in the parade.

To maintain social distancing, members of all contingents will stand at a two-arm distance from each other. DSP Ram Gopal will be the parade commander on August 15.

SP Vinit Kumar said, “We have chalked out a detailed plan about how to observe Independence Day amid the Covid-19 pandemic. We have decided to not have the traditional parades of all contingents and also reduced the number of personnel in the contingents. Contingents of the para military forces, UT fire service department, home guard volunteers will participate but in less numbers. So far, we have decided that the parade commander will salute the chief guest and take permission to disperse.”

Sources said these proposals will be put before Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar on Tuesday. DC Brar will hold a meeting with all stakeholders. Only select people will be invited to attend the function at Parade Ground. Invitees will include COVID-19 warriors.

