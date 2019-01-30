I can flog anybody, you name the person: Chandigarh SHO

AT LEAST nine transcripts of multiple conversations between Inspector Baljit Singh and complainant Ramesh Sharma; and constable Surinder Rathi and Sharma form part of CBI’s case against the policemen arrested on graft charges on Monday. One of the conversations between Rathi and Sharma carries on for nearly four hours in which Sharma was repeatedly discussing the mode of payment of the bribe money.

Advertising

The nine recordings done by Sharma, on the hidden Digital Video Recorder (DVR) provided by CBI, comprise two telephone calls and seven conversations in person. The conversation between Inspector Baljit and Sharma revealed how Baljit initially bragged about his honesty, but gradually agreed conveying a message to his constables Pramod Kumar and Surinder Rathi for allegedly accepting bribe money from Sharma.

The CBI had arrested Baljit and Rathi for demanding and accepting Rs 55,000 bribe money for the release of Sharma’s nephew whom the police had detained on January 26 evening on suspicion of smoking cannabis. The transcript dated January 27 recorded at 1.36 pm at Mauli Jagran police station between Sharma and Baljit is one of the vital pieces of evidence that the CBI is relying upon.

The CBI had also annexed these transcripts in their remand application in the CBI court on Tuesday. The agency is still verifying the role of constable Pramod Kumar. According to the CBI’s FIR, accused Rathi had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 55,000 on behalf of Inspector Baljit Singh for not registering an NDPS case against Sharma’s nephew Gaurav.

Both Baljit and Rathi were also suspended from service after their arrest on Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, they were produced in the court of Special CBI Judge Sanjiv Joshi. Although the CBI demanded five-day custody for thoroughly interrogating the accused, the court granted three days. Both the accused shall now be produced in the court on February 1.

Transcript of Baljit (SHO) and Ramesh (complainant) as per CBI FIR

Ramesh: There is nothing hidden from you. I am giving them 20 [Rs 20,000]. I have arranged 20. 20 for Gaurav, and 35 [Rs 35,000] for Kala [Rajesh]. Give me 1-2 days time. [Constables] Pramod and Surinder are not agreeing to it and are demanding full amount today. I was sitting at my shop and thought that I should talk to Sahib [Inspector Baljit] directly. I shall pay 20 for my nephew and will collect and pay 35 for Kala in next 2-3 days.

Baljit: No issues, you stop taking tension.

Ramesh: Now you tell them or I will give it [amount] to you tomorrow.

Baljit: OK-OK.

Ramesh: Or I will collect 35 and give it all at once.

Baljit: OK-OK.

Ramesh: In case you want 20, then I will either give it to them [Pramod and Rathi] today, or shall hand it over to you tomorrow.

Baljit: I don’t get into all these things. With God’s grace, I am earning respectful meals.

Ramesh: No, that is OK, sir.

Baljit: I live for respect. I can flog anybody, you name the person.

Ramesh laughs.

Advertising

Transcript of constable Surinder Rathi and Ramesh (complainant) as per CBI FIR

Ramesh: SHO was paying, he is messaging you, did he?

Surinder: Take it. (audio not clear)

Ramesh: Did he tell you or Pramod?

Surinder: He told me.

Ramesh: Yes, I asked the SHO to message you… I will give 20 to you.

Surinder: Sahib (SHO) does not message, he calls directly.

Ramesh: What did he say ?

Surinder: Ramesh will give, he has given time of 3 pm.

Ramesh: OK.

Surinder: He will give 20.

Ramesh: OK.

Surinder: 35, he will give later…