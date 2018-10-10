I am back, says Amu after BJP refuses to accept his resignation

Suraj Pal Amu Suraj Pal Amu

The Haryana BJP has rejected the resignation of controversial party leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had called for actor Deepika Padukone’s beheading during protests against her movie Padmaavat last year. Amu said Tuesday that while he will continue in the state BJP as its chief media coordinator, he has also been give “additional responsibility” of a party spokesperson in Haryana.

During the protests that erupted last year coinciding the release of Padmaavat, Amu had announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala had then issued Amu a show cause notice in November, 2017. In his response to the notice, Amu met Barala and BJP’s Haryana affairs in-charge Dr Anil Jain and presented his case.

Reacting to the show cause notice, Amu had also tendered his resignation from the party. The resignation was cancelled by the Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Monday.

Although Barala was not available for comments, Amu told The Indian Express,”I had submitted my version to the party. I personally met Subhash Barala and Dr Anil Jain and replied to the show cause notice that was issued to me. I had also tendered my resignation at that time, which has not been accepted by the party. I will continue to work as chief media coordinator. For many years, I had remained at various posts in the party. Even during the last eight months, since the show cause notice was issued to me, I kept working in different social organisations.”

He added: “I will be in Chandigarh tomorrow and meet the media. Since, I have been assigned additional responsibility as party’s spokesperson, I will be frequently meeting mediapersons now.”

Regarding the controversial comments that he made last year, Amu said, “I told my party whatever I had to. They have refused to accept my resignation and I am back”.

