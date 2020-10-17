Hypertension — the common co-morbidity in 5 Covid deaths reported in Chandigarh

The new patients include 36 men and 19 women, while as many as 1,222 samples were tested for coronavirus during the day. (Representational)

Five CoviD-19 related deaths and 55 new positive cases, detected by RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests, were reported in Chandigarh on Thursday. The district’s death toll stood at 206, while the tally of cases increased to 13,532 cases. The district has 974 active Covid-19 cases at present.

The new patients include 36 men and 19 women, while as many as 1,222 samples were tested for coronavirus during the day.

As many as 120 people were discharged from the city’s various facilities.

All the Covid-19 casualties were patients with hypertension. Those who succumbed to the Covid-19 infection include a 49-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran, a case of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension. She died at PGIMER on September 16. Another 49-year-old woman from Sector 35, suffering from hypertension, died due to Covid-19 at GMCH-32 on September 16. As many as two other patients at GMCH-32 died succumbed to the disease– a 57-year-old man from Sector 41, a case of hypertension and SARI, died on September 16 and a 75-year-old man from Ram Darbar, a case of SARI and hypertension, died at GMCH-32 on September 15. A 61-year-old woman from Sector 56, a case of chronic kidney disease, hypertension and type 2 diabetes mellitus, passed away at Alchemist Hospital on September 15.

With three new deaths, Mohali toll rises to 214, highest in Tricity

Mohali: The district administration’s claims of improving Covid-19 status in Mohali fell flat as three Covid-related deaths were reported here on Friday.

As many as 52 new positive cases were also reported during the day. The Covid-19 death toll in the district stood at 214– highest in the Tricity. Meanwhile, the tally of cases here increased to 11,670, with 852 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 57 people were deemed recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospital and home isolation. Out of the total positive cases reported so far, as many as 10,604 patients have recovered from the infection.

Speaking further, he said that out of the 52 cases reported on Friday, 50 were reported from Mohali (Urban) and two from Gharuan.

The administration again did not disclose the age and gender of the patients, who died due to the infection, in the medical bulletin released by the district public relations department. ENS

Panchkula reports spurt in cases as 91 test positive

Panchkula: Panchkula recorded a spurt of fresh positive cases, as 91 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. A daily tally higher than 91 was last reported on October 1, after which the number of positive cases had recorded a consistent dip.

On Thursday, the district had reported as low as 25 new positive cases– the cases had shrunk to such a smaller number after at least two months.

As many as 6,772 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district till now, with an added 2,161 people from other districts also testing positive. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.