Hyderabad biker vanishes in Himachal. Only his motorcycle has returned

According to the Lahaul-Spiti police and rescue officials, Malra’s rented motorcycle plunged off the Darcha-Shinku La road near Sumdo Mod 3 after an apparent accident. (Express Photo)

On the afternoon of July 19, Anil Malra was riding one of the most remote mountain roads in the Himalayas, making his way from Ladakh’s Padum towards Leh through the stark, high-altitude landscape of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

A few hours later, he vanished. His motorcycle was found mangled, and his helmet and riding gear were recovered from the mountainside.

Nearly two weeks on, rescuers are still searching.

Malra, a resident of Hyderabad, arrived in Himachal Pradesh in June and began his motorbike expedition from Bhuntar in Kullu district on July 16.

Officials said Malra’s rented motorcycle plunged off the Darcha-Shinku La road near Sumdo Mod 3 after an apparent accident. Officials said Malra’s rented motorcycle plunged off the Darcha-Shinku La road near Sumdo Mod 3 after an apparent accident.

According to the Lahaul-Spiti police and rescue officials, Malra’s rented motorcycle plunged off the Darcha-Shinku La road near Sumdo Mod 3 after an apparent accident. That stream feeds the Bhaga River, which joins the Chandra at Tandi to become the Chenab.