Hybrid ACL surgery gets Spanish basketball player back on court

Spanish Basketball team player Ariadna G Perez came to Fortis Mohali with an Anterior Cruciate (ACL) tear and was wheelchair-bound. With a timely treatment at the hospital, Perez will now be back in the game within six months of her surgery.

An ACL injury is a tear or sprain that causes overstretching or tearing of the ACL in the knee and is a common injury affecting sportspersons. The orthopedics team at Fortis under Dr Manit Arora, Consultant, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, successfully operated Perez for the condition she had suffered during a basketball tournament.

Perez was treated using a special technique called Hybrid ACL Surgery early this month. Hybrid ACL surgery is a new technique that helps restore native anatomy, accelerates rehabilitation and the patient’s return to the respective sport. Dr Arora, said, “The technique allows a patient to walk from day one, and can return to sports post six months of the surgery.”