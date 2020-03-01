Husband throws acid on wife, sister-in-law in Ambala, arrested

The victims have been identified as, Sonia, and her sister-in-law, Binder, and are under treatment at MM Medical College at Mulana. The victims have been identified as, Sonia, and her sister-in-law, Binder, and are under treatment at MM Medical College at Mulana.

TWO WOMEN in Alawpur village in Ambala received burn injuries after a motorcycle rider threw acid on Friday evening.

The victims have been identified as, Sonia (30), and her sister-in-law, Binder (22), and are under treatment at MM Medical College at Mulana.

The Ambala Police have arrested Anil Kumar, husband of one of the victims, for throwing acid, under Section 326 A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), while another accused Mukesh, who is absconding, has been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, at PS Barara, Ambala, on the complaint by Sonia.

Sonia in her statements to the police stated that she is a housewife, and married to Sohanlal, who is a labourer. Binder, who is married to Anil Kumar, is pregnant and was visiting Ambala from Karnal.

As per the FIR, on February 28, 2020, at around 5.30 PM, Sonia and Binder were heading for a evening walk towards Gajlana road and when they neared the turn of Gajlana road, an unidentified person on a motorcycle, holding a steel can came near them and suddenly threw an acid like substance on Binder. Sprinkles of the acid also fell on Sonia’s back and arm, due to which Binder’s clothes burnt and she then started crying, the accused miscreant however escaped from the spot.

Sonia and Binder raised an alarm after which local people from the village reached rushed them to the Civil Hospital, where doctors on duty referred them to for better treatment as the burn injury was grievous. The victims were thus admitted to MMU Medical College and Hospital.

Sonia has alleged to the police that before the incident took place, a person named Mukesh, who is from Karnal and was visiting his relatives nearby their residence, had been trying to outrage Binder’s modesty and was also stalking her. Sonia stated that she had told her husband about the matter. Her husband then went to Mukesh relatives residence and told them about his acts. Sonia alleged that due to this, Mukesh with an intent of taking revenge from her and Binder, had attacked them with acid.

When contacted, Hamir Singh, SHO PS Barara said that they learnt during the preliminary investigation that the couple was having arguments and thus Kumar threw acid on Binder. Mukesh is also being tracked and will be arrested soon, added the SHO.

